DC couple says ‘I do’ on Black Lives Matter Plaza

It was wedding bells at the newly-created "Black Lives Matter" Plaza Tuesday afternoon for two D.C natives.

Kaci Russell and Gregory Jones said that getting married after being together for 10 years was special enough but tying the knot on the plaza was symbolic in more ways than one.

The couple’s wedding was complete with a flower girl crossing the street at 16th and BLM Plaza, plus the wedding party, bridesmaids while the ceremony was officiated by the Reverend, Dr. Ingrid Hayes-Burrell.

The bridesmaids and the maid-of-honor donned all white with the "Black Lives Matter" slogan printed on their t-shirts.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Jones spoke with FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan before the ceremony saying that together as a couple he and his now-wife Kaci want to shine a light on the Black family because they believe that there is a high number of unmarried couples within their community.

Advertisement

“When we talk about ‘Black Lives Matter‘ there is nothing that matters more than family in the life of us as Black people,” said Jones. “To have people look at this and say, ‘There’s a young Black couple that's getting married,’ they would be inclined to say, ‘Hey, maybe we should begin to start reconsidering how we're gonna do our lives as it relates to marriage,’ as well. So, if we can touch one two or three people, then our jobs are done.”

The couple said that they aren’t trying to minimize what’s been happening surrounding racial injustice and the infamous killings of Black lives due to police brutality, rather they believe that marriage is still a great institution and that the plaza is symbolic because they want their message of their union to be heard throughout the world.

“I feel amazing to be apart of this,” said Russell. “To have unity, not only amongst ourselves and our immediate family, but the black family and the black community. Not only the black community but the human race. I feel like we need unity. We need more togetherness. We just wanted this location because it means a lot to us.”

Right after their vows, the couple asked their wedding party to join them in a walk toward the White House in the form of demonstrators followed by a wedding dance party on the plaza.