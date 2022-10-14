DC could again push back COVID-19 vaccine deadline for students

D.C.'s vaccine deadline for students may be pushed back again.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spoke with D.C. Councilmember Christina Henderson's office who confirmed she plans to introduce emergency legislation to push back the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to next school year. Alnwick says – at that time – it could be possible that the mandate would be removed altogether.

The first date of exclusion for non-compliant students from pre-k through fifth grade was October 11. School leaders were directed to allow a two-week grace period for out-of-compliance students who have upcoming vaccine appointments and for families whose paperwork is being processed.

The deadline for students in grade six through 12 is November 4. The deadline for all students twelve and over is January 3, 2023.

Students at all D.C. schools, including public, private and parochial, are required to be up-to-date on their vaccinations.

D.C. school officials warned about high non-compliance rates since the summer.

In an effort to get more children up-to-date on their shots, DC Health has opened several clinics including one at Children's National Hospital offering vaccinations through Nov. 18.