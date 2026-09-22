DC Calls It Quits Week focuses on helping residents overcome tobacco use

D.C. is highlighting efforts to help residents quit smoking as the city celebrates "DC Calls It Quits Week," an initiative aimed at reducing tobacco use.

The Brief DC highlights "Calls It Quits Week" to help residents quit smoking DC Health data shows smoking responsible for one in six deaths in the District A summit and exhibit will focus on tobacco prevention and community engagement



D.C. Health data shows smoking is responsible for an estimated one in six deaths in the District, with a 2022 survey indicating Ward 7 had among the highest rates of smokers.

Other data also shows significant numbers in Wards 1 and 8.

A D.C. Council resolution notes tobacco remains the single most preventable cause of disease, disability and death in the U.S., killing roughly 800 District residents each year.

Mayor Muriel Bowser officially proclaimed September 21–27 as "DC Calls It Quits Week," and the D.C. Council plans to recognize the observance with a resolution to be read Tuesday.

The week features community events and engagement designed to give residents tools to stop using tobacco.

Registration for some activities has closed, but a summit is scheduled for Thursday at the D.C. Health Building, bringing together tobacco‑prevention advocates. A museum‑style exhibit detailing the history, impact and progress of tobacco prevention will be available during the summit and again Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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