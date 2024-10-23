DC boosts security efforts as 2024 election season ramps up

article

D.C. is ramping up security efforts ahead of the upcoming election season, with local and federal law enforcement agencies working to ensure safety.

Assistant City Manager Chris Rodriguez confirmed that the nation’s capital is prepared for potential challenges, whether it be large crowds or possible unrest, in an effort to avoid a repeat of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Certainly that was a terrible day for our country, for our city," Rodriguez said.

At the request of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Rodriguez said the Department of Homeland Security has, for the first time, designated the certification of electoral college votes on January 6, 2025, as a "National Special Security Event." This status will bring enhanced security measures, similar to those used for the State of the Union address.

"Residents, particularly in the Capitol Hill area, should expect fencing, road closures, and restrictions around the Capitol complex in particular," Rodriguez added.

Locals and visitors will see an increased police presence throughout the District as key election dates approach, including:

November 5 (Election Day)

December 17 (Elector Voting Day)

January 6 (Congress certifies the Presidential Race)

January 19-21 (Inauguration activity)

In a statement to FOX 5, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) assured the public: "While there has been no indication of any large-scale protests, events, demonstrations, or violent activities, MPD encourages the public to remain vigilant."

Mayor Bowser highlighted the importance of a smooth transition of power, saying, "The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy, so our teams have been working and planning for months."

Related article

A campaign official told FOX 5 that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will deliver her closing argument address on Oct. 29 at the Ellipse, just a week before Election Day. According to reports, Vice President Harris is also considering Howard University, her alma mater, as her election night headquarters.

"We’re certainly proud that the vice president is a Howard graduate and will ensure any presidential candidate has the security they need in our city," Rodriguez said.

Thousands of officers from across the country are expected to assist with security measures, with more detailed plans expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

For updates on how these plans may affect residents and visitors, people are encouraged to visit: inauguration.dc.gov.