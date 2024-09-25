DC bar Political Pattie’s faces backlash over GOP logo

Political Pattie’s, a new bar on U Street in Northwest D.C., is already stirring controversy just days after its opening.

The bar, which took over the space formerly occupied by the popular gay bar Dirty Goose, has faced criticism over its original logo featuring a donkey and an elephant, representing the Democratic and Republican parties.

In a predominantly liberal city like D.C., many locals took issue with the presence of the GOP elephant on the bar's exterior, leading to a wave of backlash on social media before the doors even opened.

Andrew Benbow and Sydney Bradford, the owners of Political Pattie’s, are a couple who hoped to create a bipartisan space for political discourse.

Benbow, a moderate Republican, and Bradford, a Democrat, saw their own relationship as proof that people with differing political views can connect and communicate.

"If we can be of different political views and still fall in love, surely, two people of two completely different worldviews can come together and have a conversation and get to know one another," Benbow said.

They thought their idea of a bipartisan bar would resonate in the nation’s capital.

"Because D.C. is such a political city, I thought it just made sense that we set up a political bar… little did we know that was not the case," Benbow added.

The social media backlash primarily centered on the bar’s logo, which featured both the Democratic donkey and a Republican elephant. Many in the community, particularly those with strong feelings about the Republican Party, were upset by the inclusion of the elephant symbol.

"What we want to do is create a safe space for people to come in and have political discourse or any type of conversation they want. But it’s important for folks to know that we don’t support debating anyone’s existence or discrimination of any kind – that is not going to be tolerated here at Pattie’s," said Bradford.

In response to the outcry, Benbow and Bradford decided to change the logo, removing both the red elephant and blue donkey to avoid further controversy. They explained that the backlash made them realize how powerful certain imagery can be.

"It may just look like a GOP elephant to some people, but to others, they may have a real visceral reaction to it that makes them feel unsafe," Bradford said.

The couple stressed that their goal was to create an inclusive environment where people from all sides of the political spectrum could gather, not to hurt or offend anyone. They believe the situation highlights the need for spaces in Washington where all opinions are welcome.

"I think it’s important for both sides to be represented," Benbow said.

Despite the initial criticism, the owners hope people will give their new bar a chance and see it as a place for thoughtful discussion and unity.