DC area parks do's and don'ts for Memorial Day holiday weekend

FOX 5 Morning
Parks around the D.C. region are gearing up for the Memorial Day holiday! Here are some quick links for the do's and don'ts if you plan to spend some time outdoors this holiday weekend.
WASHINGTON - Parks around the D.C. region are gearing up for the Memorial Day holiday!
Here are some quick links for the do's and don'ts if you plan to spend some time outdoors this holiday weekend.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
D.C.
MARYLAND
Montgomery County
Prince George's County
Howard County
Anne Arundel
Frederick County
VIRGINIA
Fairfax County
Prince William County
Loudoun County
Arlington County
Spotsylvania County
Stafford County
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
National Mall and Memorial Parks