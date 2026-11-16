The Brief DC Water said preventative emergency repairs reached their final stage nearly a year after the Potomac Interceptor collapse. DC Water began working to identify the most at risk sections of pipe following the sewer line collapse. Crews still have some final work and site restoration near the Potomac to complete before the project is finished.



DC Water marked a major milestone on Monday in its effort to prevent another disaster. It comes nearly one year after the Potomac Interceptor sewage pipe break sent millions of gallons of sewage into the Potomac River.

DC Water said preventative emergency repairs reached their final stage on Monday.

What we know:

After the Potomac Interceptor collapsed, DC Water began working to identify the most at risk sections of pipe.

About four miles up the river from the interceptor collapse, crews found serious damage to an aging pipeline at Pennyfield Lock in Potomac. That sparked a race to fix it to prevent a similar collapse.

"Based on the data, what we did was set out to basically identify which project is an emergency, which project is high priority, and this project was identified as an emergency that needed to move forward," said DC Water Chief Engineer Moussa Wone.

Crews used a solution called slip lining, where a new pipe is inserted into the old one. The final sections were put in place on Monday as crews slid a new massive 51-inch pipe section inside the old sewer line. Heavy equipment was used to lower the new pipe into a trench before it is pushed into place.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Potomac Interceptor Slip Lining DC Water

READ MORE | DC Water completes emergency repairs on Potomac Interceptor restores water flow

"That new pipe is going to buy us time. I'd say 50 to 75 years of lifetime," Wone said.

In total, DC Water found four sections of sewage pipe at risk of collapse that needed emergency repairs: Two in Loudoun County, one in Potomac, and one on Clara Barton Parkway, near the D.C.-Maryland border.

The pipes in Loudoun County and on Clara Barton Parkway were completed over the summer.

What they're saying:

DC Water Alternate Board Member Dr. Alexander McPhail says ratepayers cannot shoulder these infrastructure costs, and said the federal government needs to step in.

READ MORE | Class action lawsuit filed in wake of Potomac Interceptor collapse

"Our ratepayers are at the maximum of what they can pay now, and you just can’t push them to do much more," Dr. McPhail said. "There just isn't that kind of money. You know how much it costs to go to the grocery store, so the infrastructure funding has to come from the federal government, and they have to give us a lot more."

What's next:

The situation has also raised bigger questions about the condition of aging infrastructure in the D.C. region.

For now, the slip lining work is nearing completion. After that, crews still have some final work and site restoration near the Potomac to complete before the project is finished.