DC apartment fire leaves 1 in critical condition

WASHINGTON - D.C. Fire and EMS remain on the scene of an apartment fire in Northwest that left one person in critical condition.

Fire officials responded to the area of 1300 block Peabody St. for the report of a three-story apartment building fire. Officials say others were rescued from the building using portable ladders from upper floors. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No word on the total amount of damages. 

This is a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. 

