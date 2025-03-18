DC amongst the highest unemployment rate, Maryland and Virginia tie

The Brief Washington, D.C. recorded a jobless rate of 5.3%, which is the highest rate in the DMV. The increases are more modest for Virginia and Maryland, but the numbers are still up.



The unemployment rate across the country has reached new heights in comparison to previous years, with D.C. recording a jobless rate of 5.3%.

Maryland's jobless rate is tied with Virginia's at 3% for January 2025. Both were higher than just a year ago.

Virginia’s January unemployment rate was up from 2.9% in December, and up from 2.8% a year earlier.

Despite Maryland’s 3.0% unemployment rate, it was down from 3.1% in December, and up compared to 2.7% a year earlier.

Over five states across the country with a jobless rate of 5% or more in January 2025.

It's not clear how many of those new claims are coming directly from federal workers.

What we know:

The Federal Employee Career Transition & Resource Fair recently held a job fair for recently laid-off federal employees at The Hotel at the University of Maryland.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore launched a Maryland Public Servants Resource website recently.

The state labor secretary says they have seen increased traffic and participation in weekly workshops. The state's labor department is also working on job fairs, collaborating with state and county/city-level employers.