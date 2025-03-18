Expand / Collapse search

DC amongst the highest unemployment rate, Maryland and Virginia tie

By
Published  March 18, 2025 11:18am EDT
Money
FOX 5 DC

Unemployment claims increase in DC, VA following federal layoffs

As President Donald Trump continues to make unprecedented layoffs across the federal government, unemployment is expected to rise significantly in the DMV. Just four weeks into Trump’s crusade to cut federal employees, one analyst tells FOX 5 that this may just be the first wave of increasing unemployment in the region. 

The Brief

    • Washington, D.C. recorded a jobless rate of 5.3%, which is the highest rate in the DMV.
    • The increases are more modest for Virginia and Maryland, but the numbers are still up.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The unemployment rate across the country has reached new heights in comparison to previous years, with D.C. recording a jobless rate of 5.3%.

Maryland's jobless rate is tied with Virginia's at 3% for January 2025. Both were higher than just a year ago.

Virginia’s January unemployment rate was up from 2.9% in December, and up from 2.8% a year earlier.

Despite Maryland’s 3.0% unemployment rate, it was down from 3.1% in December, and up compared to 2.7% a year earlier. 

Over five states across the country with a jobless rate of 5% or more in January 2025. 

It's not clear how many of those new claims are coming directly from federal workers. 

Related

Unemployment insurance claims rise across DMV as federal layoffs continue
article

Unemployment insurance claims rise across DMV as federal layoffs continue

Unemployment insurance claims have risen in the D.C. region as the White House and Department of Government Efficiency continue to lay off federal workers. Area officials are bracing for the impact, but the extent remains unclear.

Local job fairs aim to assist affected federal workers

What we know:

The Federal Employee Career Transition & Resource Fair recently held a job fair for recently laid-off federal employees at The Hotel at the University of Maryland.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore launched a Maryland Public Servants Resource website recently. 

The state labor secretary says they have seen increased traffic and participation in weekly workshops. The state's labor department is also working on job fairs, collaborating with state and county/city-level employers.

The Source: Information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was used in this report. 

MoneyWashington, D.C.VirginiaMarylandNewsEconomy