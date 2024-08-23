Daycare provider arrested after allegedly restraining children with tape: police

A 47-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month for allegedly assaulting two children in her at-home daycare in Bailey's Crossroads, police say.

On August 1, officers responded to the home of Sumy Shah on Paul Street in Bailey’s Crossroads. Officials say Shah was running a county-licensed at-home daycare – where she on multiple occasions restrained children using tape.

Shah turned herself in on August 20. She has been charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Assault and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Shah was held on an unsecured bond and has since been released, according to police.