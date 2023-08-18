Day care worker caught on camera abusing 7-Year-Old in District Heights

A mother is furious and demanding answers after she picked up her daughter from a Prince George’s County day care Thursday – and found her severely bruised.

Police now have the surveillance footage and they're investigating the incident.

The mother is heartbroken. Her child has bruises on both of her arms.

Niya Jones told FOX 5 she only found the marks when her daughter winced putting on a seatbelt after she was picked up from the day care.

She was told no one witnessed it – but a camera caught it.

And on Thursday afternoon, the 7-year-old told her side of the story to investigators at Prince George’s County’s Child Protective Services in Landover.

"I was just told it was going to be okay, like don’t be scared," Jones recalled. "I feel as parents it’s good to ask your child every day, how was your day? What happened? Did anybody hurt you? How do you feel? Anybody mean to you? Just the basic questions to get a feel of, you know, how this child’s day went.

The surveillance video Jones was able to obtain shows a District Heights day care staffer in a green shirt shoving the 7-year-old girl. Moments later, she’s seen pulling the girl to another location. You clearly see the 7-year-old grab a wall, not willing to go, and then from another angle, a different camera shows the employee forcing the girl to the floor.

Niya Jones says her 7-year-old daughter was abused at a District Heights day care.

The mother and girl’s aunt both say they're concerned this could’ve happened before, and possibly to other children.

The day care involved is Morning Star Child Care Center on Marlboro Pike.

FOX 5 spoke with the site manager, who is also the owner’s daughter.

Lexus Austin told FOX 5 the employee was fired immediately after her mother spoke with the worker seen on video.

Austin said she was speechless. She also called what she saw in the video, "Unacceptable."

Lexus Austin works at Morning Star Child Care Center. She's the owner's daughter.

"She’s never shown any signs of that. She’s very gentle, kind-hearted," Austin said. "I can’t even explain what was going through her head at the situation. I’ve never had this situation with any other employee. So for her to do that, it just, I don’t’ know … It’s definitely devastating that it happened."

Austin told me when her mother spoke with the employee, this staffer apparently said that she didn’t think her actions were wrong.

That employee hung up on FOX 5 when we called.

The 7-year-old’s family has a lot more questions and concerns but says they just want justice.