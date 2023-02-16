Damascus High School students gift refurbished accessibility van to local woman

Damascus High School students participating in the Montgomery County Automotive Trades Foundation gave back to a local family Thursday by refurbishing an accessibility van.

Saniya Lipford is a former MCPS student who lost her arm and leg due to a blood clot in her lung. Through the ATF program, the Damascus High students spent time getting parts, diagnosing, fixing, and testing the town and country accessibility van.

"This is the first time we actually did a renovation of a vehicle that didn't belong to us that will be helping our community," said Steven D. Boden, ATF supervisor. "We can't wait to hear more about how it's going to impact [Saniya] in the future."

Saniya Lipford

"It's getting to a point where we often travel to Virginia because that's where my family is from and that's where the majority of my family lives. So, going to and from Virginia with the chair – now we have more room," Saniya said.

The school gifted the van to the Lipford family to ensure that Saniya has reliable transportation to pursue her education and her dreams.

