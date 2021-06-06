D.C. memorial remembers gun violence victims

Putting the impact of gun violence center stage.

That is the theme behind a memorial at the National Building Museum that has been collecting items donated by families whose loved ones were gunned down.

The year 1993 may not be of any special significance to most people, but for Lisa Council of Northwest D.C., it was the year she will never forget.

"My brother-in-law came home and he shot my sister in the head four times at close range," said Council, as she recalled the fateful day her then 29-year-old sister Lynda Hallums, mother of two, was gunned down by her husband who is currently serving life and is up for parole.

"He stabbed her over 32 times in the upper torso and he crushed her skull completely," Council said.

Council is one of many surviving families whose tragic story continues to bring attention to gun violence and the countless lives it has taken not only across the country, but also in the District.

That’s why the museum in Northwest D.C., along with Boston-based MASS Design Group, has created an exhibition comprised of four glass houses, built with 700 bricks to represent the number of people killed in the U.S. by guns every week.

"We hope that people take away the magnitude of the issue," said senior associate Maggie Stern.

"I think it is something that actually affects a huge number of Americans and I think over 50 percent of Americans have really been affected by gun violence. 700 people a week killed by gun violence."

The houses contain hundreds of objects and items meant to reveal personal details of specific victims, with more to be filled-in as the exhibit goes on. One of those objects, belongs to Council’s sister.

"For me personally, it was important for me to donate a photo so that someone can see my sister’s beautiful face," Council said.

Council hopes the memorial will play a big role in changing hearts and minds, to illustrate the need for immediate action on gun violence.

"I think for our City of Washington D.C we can try to do something for ghost guns that are put into the hands of people that just want to do the wrong things so that we can stop losing our love ones," Council said.

The museum encourages anyone who has lost a loved to gun violence to contribute a remembrance object on Sunday June 6th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The memorial is open and free to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information visit https://www.gunmemorial.org.