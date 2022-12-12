D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS

An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious.

On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The injured firefighter was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

Metropolitan Police arrested Dominique Jones for Felony Assault. Jones is on administrative leave, as is the other firefighter while D.C. Fire and EMS conducts an administrative investigation.

"D.C. Fire and EMS has absolutely zero tolerance for physical violence of any nature under any circumstances. This was a rare event and an extremely concerning incident for our entire Department and does not represent our core values or our membership generally," said D.C. Fire and EMS in a statement.