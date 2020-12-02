Culpeper County to pay parents who suffered financial hardship due to coronavirus pandemic

FOX 5 is hearing from families about a new program in Culpeper County to cut checks to parents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is being paid to parents for the time spent distance learning — causing some to lose jobs and wages or pay increased childcare costs.

The Board of Supervisors voted to set aside $730,000 to pay parents who suffered hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s who can apply:

• Culpeper County residents

• Parents

• Child must be in grades K-8

• Must show receipts or documented evidence that you have lost wages or are paying increased childcare costs due to school closures caused by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, if you meet all of the requirements to receive financial relief, the application went live this morning for families to apply and submit.

The funding is being designated to Culpeper’s Health and Human Services Department, which will review applications and distribute funds.

This is all meant to help out parents and their financial well being.

There are about 53,000 residents in Culpeper County. The school district has about 8,200 students enrolled.

County Administrator John Egertson says he’s not worried about the county running out of money.

Each case is reviewed individually and is based on how many children are in the family and ultimately the amount of financial loss.

It’s a one-time payment.

The applications are available today through December 16.

We’re told the checks will be sent out by month’s end.