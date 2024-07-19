Crowdstrike Microsoft Outage: DC Metro, airports impacted by global tech outages

A global Microsoft outage that is disrupting banks, commerce, and other businesses around the world is also affecting D.C. area airlines and the Metro transit system.

Here's what we know:

Metro Disruptions

All Metrorail stations opened on time & service is running as scheduled.

Bus is operating as scheduled; the following routes have delays due to operator availability (unrelated to the outage): 74, 52, F6, T18, W4.

Red line shuttle service is not affected.

MTPD can still be reached at (202)962-2121 or by texting MYMTPD (696873).

Federal Aviation Administration

Reagan National Airport

Dulles International Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

