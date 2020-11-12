Criminal, civil trials in Maryland suspended until at least January

The Maryland Court of Appeals says all criminal and civil trials, except those in which a jury has already been seated, will be suspended until at least January as the state deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Baltimore Sun reports Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued the order on Thursday. Some court functions will continue to operate on a limited basis.

Maryland’s courts shut down on March 16 and operated in a very limited fashion until Oct. 5, when Barbera allowed jury trials to resume.