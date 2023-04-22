Crews battle apartment fire on Saratoga Ave. in Northeast D.C.

DC Fire and EMS battled a fire on Saturday morning at the 1400 block of Saratoga Ave NE. in the Brookland section of DC.

The fire occurred in an attic on the third story of an apartment building.

At present, one victim, an adult male, died.

Just before noon on Saturday. DC Fire reported the fire is under control and that they requested Red Cross support for 5 displaced residents.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.