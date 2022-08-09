Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon

Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC.

The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.

The following intersections are closed on route 210 due to down power lines:

- Southbound at Kerby Hill Rd

- Northbound at Palmer Rd

The roadway is expected to reopen around 2 p.m.

