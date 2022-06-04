Coyote bites 3 people in Virginia park, police say

An investigation is underway after three people reported being bitten by a coyote in Fairfax County, according to authorities.

Fairfax County Police said Saturday that the attack happened at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia, leaving three people hurt.

The victims, who are all adults, suffered non-life threatening injuries from the bites. Police did not indicate if they were treated for their injuries.

As a result of the incident, the park is now closed.

Police are advising anyone in the area who comes across an abnormally aggressive coyote to get to safe place & call 911 immediately.