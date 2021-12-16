COVID-19 spike across DMV leads to surge in demand for testing

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases sparked by two variants, longer lines are popping up at testing stations across the country and in the DMV.

DC Health officials say the push to get people tested is underway, and they are also urging people to get vaccinated and boosted.

Maryland health officials tell FOX 5 their state testing center in Baltimore had a 15 to 20 minute wait.

Some DMV residents say they want to get tested because they've recently been exposed to or are concerned about the Omicron variant.

"Yeah, I think it’s a good idea," one resident said. "I was exposed to somebody over the weekend, so I’m just doing the ‘better safe than sorry.’"

"It’s just because I’m traveling I want to make sure I keep my family members safe," another resident said.

Fairfax County reported Thursday night that they now have 377 new cases of COVID-19 and 4,217 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

The county's health department tells FOX 5 the most seriously ill have not gotten a vaccine.

Thomas Denny of the Duke University Human Vaccine Institute says he's alarmed at what we could see in January as people travel for the holidays.

"It’s a perfect storm in my view, it’s horrible," says Denny. "And it’s also going to bring challenges as we bring students back on campuses…we’ve got the perfect storm happening."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a new order Thursday to nursing homes in the state saying that, effective immediately, they must offer monoclonal antibody treatments to residents upon identification of an outbreak.