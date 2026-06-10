Court date postponed for suspect in National Guard shooting

The Brief Hearing postponed for man accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members. Lakanwal accused of killing Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and wounding Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe. Suspect remains jailed and faces first‑degree murder and possible death penalty.



The hearing for the man accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members in the District late last year has been postponed.

What we know:

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29‑year‑old Afghan national who was also shot during the confrontation, was expected to appear for a status hearing Wednesday. That hearing was vacated and rescheduled for a later date.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that the suspect Lakanwal is accused of shooting and killing Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and seriously wounding Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe.

He traveled to D.C. from Washington state and has pleaded not guilty in the ambush‑style attack outside the White House last November.

He faces several charges, including first‑degree murder, and federal prosecutors have signaled they may pursue the death penalty.

The suspect remains behind bars at this time.