Courier robbed at gunpoint outside of bank in Temple Hills

March 27, 2024
Prince George's County
PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A courier outside of a bank in Temple Hills was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon. 

Detectives are investigating the armed robbery that occurred in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue in Prince George's County. 

No word on any injuries or items that were taken at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince George's County police. A cash reward is available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information. 

