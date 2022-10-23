Couple who robbed Bethesda Apple store arrested

Police in Montgomery County have arrested and charged a couple who allegedly robbed an Apple Store at gunpoint last month.

After evading authorities for weeks, detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department arrested 27-year-old Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Zigler helped 32-year-old Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights commit the crime in late October.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Brianna Zigler, 27

According to police, officers responded to the store, located at 4860 Bethesda Avenue, around 5:59 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a report of an armed robbery.

The investigation by detectives revealed that Jones arrived and left the location in a gold Cadillac. After having a brief conversation with an employee about purchasing some electronic items, he flashed a semiautomatic handgun and demanded the employee hand over the merchandise. No injuries were reported during the incident.

On Nov. 3, officers said they observed Jones driving the gold Cadillac in Prince George’s County. He was arrested then and a search of the vehicle revealed items of evidentiary value.

Both Zigler and Jones face armed robbery charges. Zigler was released on a $5,000 bond while Jones is currently being held without bond in prison.