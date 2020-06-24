Councilmember wants to cut millions from DC police department's budget
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A D.C. councilmember wants to strip $15 million from the Metropolitan Police Department's budget, according to reports. The proposal was brought by Ward 6 councilman Charles Allen.
The report -- obtained by FOX 5 -- points to the demonstrations against police brutality in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.
The Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety is scheduled to vote Thursday on the proposal.
View the proposal below:
