Coronavirus researchers discover potential virus impact on male fertility

A new study by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has discovered potential impacts COVID-19 can have on male fertility and sexually transmitted diseases.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Researchers looked at tissue from autopsies of six men who died from the COVID-19 infection and found the virus was still in their testicles.

They also found COVID-19 in the testicles of a 28-year-old male patient who had the coronavirus and recovered without showing symptoms.

“We also identified the presence of the virus in a man who underwent a testes biopsy for infertility but had a previous history of COVID-19,” said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, an associate professor and director of reproductive urology at the Miller School.

MORE RESOURCES:

Advertisement

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic