Cooking With Como Thanksgiving Special: The ultimate leftovers sandwich (and much more)

Erin Como is making her way through delicious and unique Thanksgiving meals! And if you're looking for that ultimate Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich recipe, we've got you covered!

We’re talking dishes with Chef JR Robinson at Kitchen Cray. Then, Chef Matt Baker of Baker’s Daughter joins us to create the ultimate Thanksgiving sandwich. And we wrap up with desserts! Chef Aisha from Gravitas shares her ideas to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Watch the full special in the video player above or see individual clips below.

Thanksgiving at Kitchen Cray

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Sandwich for leftovers with Chef Matt Baker

Thanksgiving Sweets from Gravitas

You can also see more Cooking With Como videos here on our website or over on YouTube!