Cooking With Como Thanksgiving Special: The ultimate leftovers sandwich (and much more)

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Cooking with Como: 2022 Thanksgiving Special

Erin Como is making her way through delicious and unique Thanksgiving meals! And if you're looking for that ultimate Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich recipe, we've got you covered!

We’re talking dishes with Chef JR Robinson at Kitchen Cray. Then, Chef Matt Baker of Baker’s Daughter joins us to create the ultimate Thanksgiving sandwich. And we wrap up with desserts! Chef Aisha from Gravitas shares her ideas to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Watch the full special in the video player above or see individual clips below. 

Thanksgiving at Kitchen Cray

Chef JR Robinson from Kitchen Cray cooks things up in the kitchen with Erin Como and they all sit down to enjoy a hearty feast.

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Sandwich for leftovers with Chef Matt Baker

Chef Matt Baker of Baker’s Daughter joins us to create the ultimate Thanksgiving sandwich (for leftovers!)

Thanksgiving Sweets from Gravitas

Chef Aisha from Gravitas shares her ideas to satisfy your sweet tooth!

