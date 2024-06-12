Convicted felon wanted after skipping court in Charles Co., sheriff's office says

article

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted felon after the suspect missed a court date for charges including first-degree assault, false imprisonment, and violation of probation.

The Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Eric William Broome of Waldorf was supposed to be in court on May 2 for his charges.

Broome was previously convicted in 2015 for attempted second-degree murder in Charles County.

He was then arrested in August 2023, for a domestic-related incident where he was charged with first-degree assault, false imprisonment and other related offenses.

Broome was then released from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring and the victim in the domestic-related case filed a protective order in November 2023 in Garrett County, Md., which led to Broome’s arrest.

He was released on personal recognizance by a Garrett County district court commissioner but as detectives continued to investigate, they discovered that he had been on parole since June 3, 2022, following his 2015 conviction and release.

Because he violated his parole conditions by being charged with the recent assault, the Circuit Court for Charles County issued a bench warrant for Broome’s arrest for violating his parole.

In 2023, investigators discovered that Broome was in Las Vegas and the District of Nevada, U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Broome after a brief foot pursuit and he was subsequently extradited back to Charles County.

On Jan. 10, Broome was served with a warrant for parole violation but in Jan. 12 a judge released him on electronic monitoring.

Since this release, Broome's whereabouts have been unknown.

On May 2, Broome failed to appear for court, resulting in another warrant.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.