Controversial tweets coming from account linked to Fairfax County history teacher

Just weeks after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a Twitter account — some parents say is connected to a Fairfax County Public Schools teacher — makes light of the violence and more.

Parents say they have complained to Fairfax County Public Schools about the controversial Twitter account @Mrs_WLD_HISTORY insisting the account is connected to a teacher at West Springfield High School in Springfield, Virginia.

There are several tweets in question.

One references a child’s private area, and another tweet that was posted on Tuesday says, "wake me when a drag queen shoots up an elementary school."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The tweets are coming from an account with the name "history teacher" and the user identifies as a "teacher in Fairfax County."

Several parents tell FOX 5 they reached out to Fairfax County Public Schools about their concerns regarding the controversial tweets.

Parents say the user connected to this Twitter account is a history and social studies teacher at West Springfield High School.

However, the tweets are posted from a handle that appears to reference the teacher’s wife, @mrs_wld_history.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Tuesday night, someone with access to the account emailed FOX 5 defending the controversial tweets saying the account was her husband’s who "currently teaches" but she manages it now due to her husband being harassed.



FOX 5 did reach out to FCPS who says, "The account bio states that this is managed by an FCPS parent/spouse of a teacher, not an FCPS employee."

The school district’s social media policy expects employees to protect students, be professional, and use common sense.

