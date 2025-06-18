Construction begins on Trump's plan to pave over Rose Garden grass, add flagpoles to lawns

The Brief The White House broke ground Monday on construction projects ordered by President Donald Trump to pave over the grass in the Rose Garden. The projects are part of a series of personal touches that Trump is adding to the Executive Mansion and its grounds.



President Donald Trump on Wednesday revealed plans to install two "beautiful" 100-foot flagpoles on the White House lawns that will each fly an American flag.

What we know:

According to the Associated Press, reporters on Monday noticed that work had already begun in the Rose Garden, just off the Oval Office on the south grounds, when they were taken out to the South Lawn to wait for Trump to return on the Marine One helicopter from an overnight at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

The Associated Press reports that employees of the National Park Service, which maintains the White House grounds, started the work on Monday, according to a White House official. The project is set to be completed in about two months, or the first half of August, said the official.

What they're saying:

Trump took to Truth Social to share the news in a post.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns," he said in a Truth Social post. "It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place. The digging and placement of the poles will begin at 7:30 A.M. EST, tomorrow morning. Flags will be raised at approximately 11 A.M. EST."

He added that the flag poles are "the most magnificent poles made."

"These are the most magnificent poles made — They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality. Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!"