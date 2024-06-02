On Sunday, US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

In a press release, the 74-year-old stated, "As a member of Congress, I've been honored to be one of the leaders in the fight for justice and equality for all; especially the disadvantaged and the dispossessed. Today, my fight is more personal, but I will approach it with the same faith and the same courage. My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer."

SUGGESTED: Sheila Jackson Lee wins Democratic primary for U.S. Rep., Dist. 18

She is currently undergoing treatment and states there will be points in time when she is absent from Congress.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee recently won re-election for her congressional seat in Texas's 18th district in the Democratic primary on March 5.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) speaks to reporters as she is joined by fellow House Democrats in the Rayburn House Office Building on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden Expand

Jackson Lee has served in her role since 1995.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

You can read the full statement from Sheila Jackson Lee below:

"My adult life has been defined by my faith in God, my love for humanity and my commitment to public service. As a member of Congress, I've been honored to be one of the leaders in the fight for justice and equality for all; especially the disadvantaged and the dispossessed. Today, my fight is more personal, but I will approach it with the same faith and the same courage.

"My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.

"I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.

"To the constituents of the 18th Congressional District: Serving as your representative in Congress for 30 years is one of my greatest honors. Your hopes and aspirations inspire my efforts on behalf of our community every day. As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect.

"I am committed to working with our Congressional Leadership including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker of House to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people. By God’s grace, I will be back at full strength soon.

"Please keep me and my family in your prayers as you have always done. Know that you will remain in mine. As always, God bless you and God bless the United States of America."