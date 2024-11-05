Congressman Steny H. Hoyer wins reelection to US House in Maryland 5th District

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer won the Democratic party nomination in a primary race against three other candidates. Hoyer is a big supporter of economic development and also fights to protect natural resources.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) joins Protect Our Care to speak during a press conference on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), along with other lawmakers, is celebr Expand

He remains to be very vocal on his political stances and backing of Maryland Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Angela Alsobrooks and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Congressman Hoyer is now serving in his 14th term in the House of Representatives, and is the longest-serving House Member from Southern Maryland in history, as well as the highest-ranking Member of Congress in Maryland history.



