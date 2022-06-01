Congress calls on Washington Commanders, NFL to testify about workplace misconduct allegations

Members of Congress are calling on leadership from the NFL and the Washington Commanders to testify before a House Oversight Committee related to the investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against the team.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders may have engaged in ‘unlawful’ financial conduct, says Congress to FTC

On Wednesday, Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney and Raja Krishnamoorthi sent letters to both Roger Goodell, the Commissioner of the NFL, and Daniel Snyder, the owner of the Washington Commanders, requesting they appear before the Committee at a hearing on June 22.

The hearing is the next step in the Committee’s months-long investigation into the Commanders’ alleged hostile workplace culture. The hearing will also examine the NFL’s role in handling workplace allegations and what legislative reforms are needed to address these issues.

RELATED: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder accused of sexual harassment; NFL to oversee investigation

"Since we launched our investigation in October, the Committee’s goal has been to uncover the truth about the culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Commanders, to hold accountable those responsible, and to better protect workers across the country," said Rep. Maloney in a statement released to FOX 5. "The Committee has worked tirelessly to obtain critical information, including the findings of the internal investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, only to be met with obstruction from the Commanders and the NFL at every turn."

"For seven months, the Committee has been stonewalled by NDAs and other tools to evade accountability. Mr. Snyder and Mr. Goodell need to appear before the Committee to address these issues and answer our questions about the pervasive workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders, and how the NFL addressed these issues," said Rep. Krishnamoorthi in the same statement.

PAST COVERAGE: NFL, Washington Commanders made agreement to keep investigation secret

The NFL's Vice President of Communications, Brian McCarthy, released this statement to FOX 5 in response to the request:

"We received the Committee’s invitation this morning and will respond directly in a timely manner. The NFL has cooperated extensively throughout the Committee’s lengthy investigation of the Washington Commanders, including by producing more than 460,000 pages of documents and responding to numerous questions in writing and in conversations with the Committee’s staff."

The calls for Goodell and Snyder to testify are the latest developments in the months-long investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture. In October 2021, the House Oversight Committee sent a letter requesting all documents related to an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, abuse, and other workplace misconduct from top executives at the team.

The investigation conducted by an outside law firm described vague findings, including that "the workplace environment... particularly for women, was highly unprofessional," that "[b]ullying and intimidation frequently took place," and that "senior executives engaged in inappropriate conduct themselves." Unlike past investigations into potential misconduct, the NFL did not disclose the full results of the investigation.

RELATED: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder accused of sexual harassment; NFL to oversee investigation

In February, the Committee learned more about the allegations against the team from former employees, after holding a roundtable where employees widespread sexual harassment, abuse, and other workplace misconduct by top executives, including team owner Daniel Snyder, and explained that the League failed to address these issues. At the roundtable, Tiffani Johnston detailed sexual advances made by Mr. Snyder’s at a team dinner.

Following the Committee’s roundtable, the NFL opened a new investigation into Mr. Snyder’s conduct, as well as financial improprieties that were brought to light by the Committee’s investigation.

READ MORE: Another Washington Commanders employee comes forward alleging unwanted sexual advances from Dan Snyder

According to the House Oversight Committee, officials believe the Commanders may have intentionally withheld millions of dollars in refundable deposits owed to fans, and concealed revenues that were owed to the NFL as part of the league’s revenue-sharing agreement.

Advertisement

You can read the Committee's full statement calling on Snyder and Goodell to testify here.