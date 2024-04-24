Concerns grow over proposed MCPS budget cuts, including reductions to program for kids with autism

Some proposed budget cuts for Montgomery County Public Schools have parents concerned.

A proposed $7.1 billion dollar budget for Montgomery County includes $3.3 billion for MCPS.

That will fund about 98 percent of the school board’s request, but because it doesn’t fully fund MCPS that will mean a reduction or elimination of some programs.

One of those programs is the special needs program at the Darnestown Learning Center which serves children with autism.

Three other programs within MCPS may also see changes in the next school year or be cut completely without funding.

The programs are:

-The MCPS Virtual Academy, which was funded using the Esser Grant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-The MCPS Innovative Schools Initiative that includes an extended academic calendar at Arcola Elementary School and Roscoe R. Nix elementary school.

-The Leader In Me Program, offered at a handful of schools across MCPS.

Many parents and students are concerned about what the cuts will mean for their education.

Some argue that it will deny the students who use the program equal access.

A 6 p.m. rally on Wednesday at Darnestown Elementary will be held to show support for a program there that serves kids with autism.

A final approval is expected in mid-May.

The new budget is scheduled to go into effect on July 1.