Community comes together to provide enough food to feed 200 hospital workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on everything and everyone.

From hospital staff and first responders to workers in hospitality, the pandemic is changing daily life.

Through it all, our communities have been strengthened, coming together to support each other through a very difficult time.

Easterns Automotive Group and our Pay It Forward staff want to recognize these frontline workers with a hug from a distance.

Together, we sent a “Hug to Our Heroes” in the form of a hot meal Wednesday.

Enough food to feed 200 nurses and support staff at Howard University Hospital from local restaurant favorite, Half Smoke, was purchased.

Owner Andre McCain said the meals were prepared with "lots of love."

Chief Nursing Officer from HUH, Dr. India Medley, said the support from the community has been tremendous.

“It’s needed. We need our heroes in our hospital to be able to get nourishment. So we thank you for providing this great work,” she said.