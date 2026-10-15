Commission gives final approval to new White House visitor screening facility

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The Brief The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts gave final approval Thursday to plans for a new White House visitor screening facility. Officials said the facility will strengthen security and improve the overall visitor experience. The new facility is slated to open in 2028.



The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts gave final approval Thursday to plans for a new White House visitor screening facility.

What we know:

The facility would be built off of 15th Street, Northwest, underneath Sherman Park, which is just Southeast of the White House. Officials said it would both strengthen security and enhance the overall visitor experience for people taking tours and attending events.

Since 2005, temporary tents and trailers have been used to screen White House guests.

Big picture view:

The new screening facility is the latest major project either on the White House grounds or nearby. Others include the new White House ballroom, a new helipad, the proposed Triumphal Arch that would be built a couple of miles away, and there has also been extensive work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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Among people who spoke with FOX 5 Thursday evening, some said they generally felt okay about the new screening facility, but in many cases, they felt differently about everything else.

What they're saying:

"The visitor screening area doesn’t seem like that bad of an idea if it’s for additional security," said Michael Rebar, a student who lives in the District. "I don’t really have a problem with that, but the rest of the stuff, it’s definitely just like a lot of big changes."

"I think all of the construction at the White House is kind of stupid," said Anna, who is visiting D.C. for work and asked for her last name not to be shared. "I just walked by the reflecting pool, I saw the gold statues, I saw the East Wing. I don’t trust this man with any more construction."

Officials hope to open the new White House visitor screening facility in 2028.