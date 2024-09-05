Commanders fire VP after derogatory comments surface in undercover video

The Washington Commanders have fired an employee after he was shown making derogatory comments about players and fans in undercover video posted on social media, according to a team spokesperson.

Vice President of Content Rael Enteen said in the video posted by O’Keefe Media Group that some players were dumb and homophobic and called fans "high school-educated alcoholics" and "mouth breathers."

The team announced on Wednesday that they suspended an employee pending an internal investigation.

