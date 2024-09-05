Expand / Collapse search

Commanders fire VP after derogatory comments surface in undercover video

Published  September 5, 2024 12:12pm EDT
WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders have fired an employee after he was shown making derogatory comments about players and fans in undercover video posted on social media, according to a team spokesperson. 

Vice President of Content Rael Enteen said in the video posted by O’Keefe Media Group that some players were dumb and homophobic and called fans "high school-educated alcoholics" and "mouth breathers."

The team announced on Wednesday that they suspended an employee pending an internal investigation.

This remains a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information and updates. 