Commanders continue hot streak beating Falcons 19-13 in pivotal matchup

Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 Sunday for their fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback.

Playing to each team’s strength on offense regardless of the weather, the Commanders and Falcons were content to keep the ball on the ground and take some shots throwing it.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the first quarter of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Expand

Washington ran 37 times for 176 yards to Atlanta’s 29 for 167 — using five different ball carriers.

No one got it more for the Commanders (7-5) than rookie Brian Robinson Jr, who ran 18 times for a career-high 105 yards and averaged 5.8 yards an attempt. He also caught Heinicke’s first TD pass, getting into the end zone on a 14-yard play by bulldozing cornerback Darren Hall.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Heinicke also found tight end John Bates in the end zone for a 16-yard TD and finished 14 of 23 for 138 yards with an interception. Daron Payne tipped Mariota’s pass on Fuller’s pick, and Atlanta’s Ade Ogundeji ran into Commanders punter Tress Way with 32 seconds left to send Washington to its best record through 12 games since 2008.

While the Commanders bolstered their hopes of earning an NFC wild-card playoff spot, Atlanta (5-7) has now lost three of four despite surpassing 100 yards on the ground for the 10th consecutive game.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders tackles Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Next up for the Commanders, they visit New York to take on the Giants in a pivotal division matchup with plenty of playoff implications on the line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.