Commanders coach Dan Quinn, Salisbury alum, found love in Maryland with wife Stacey

Dan Quinn will be returning to the Maryland area as the new head coach of the Washington Commanders.

The New Jersey native told reporters Monday that he made great memories in the DMV area, including meeting the love of his life.

"I spent a good deal of my 20s here," Quinn said. "I went to Salisbury, about two hours south of here. The best part of that was I met my wife Stacey."

Quinn said he mustered up the courage some 29 years ago to give her a call, and she's been his "ride or die" ever since.

"She has been with me on this football life and its ups and downs and this absolute awesome life that we share," Quinn said.

Related article

Salisbury University appears happy to have the Quinns back in the area, too.

"Welcome home Dan and Stacey." the school posted via X Monday.

In the early 90s, Quinn starred for the Seagulls on the football field and the track.

Related article

He played defensive line, was a two-time captain, and according to the Commanders records, he received the Bobby Richards Award – an honor that is given to SU players who show enthusiasm and a team-first attitude.

On the Sea Gulls' track and field team, Quinn earned All-Mason-Dixon honors for setting a school record in the hammer throw (51.4m, 168-8) -- a record that stood for 18 years.

In 2005, the Commanders new coach was inducted into the Salisbury Hall of Fame, and he and his wife, Stacy have supported the university with endowments for football, track and field and athletic training.

In a story on the school’s website, SU President Carolyn Lepre said, "We take immense pride in the appointment of SU alum, Dan Quinn being named as the new head coach for the Washington Commanders. "We are thrilled that Dan's exceptional talent and unwavering passion have earned him this prestigious position. His achievement only helps to exemplify the caliber of talent fostered within our university, and we are excited to welcome Dan and his family back home."

"We're excited to have Dan so close to home," added Monica Polizzi, SU director of athletics and campus recreation. "He is an amazing example of hard work and reaching your dream. Dan has not only been an outstanding coach, but also retains close connections to SU and many of the athletic programs here. We will all be cheering for the Commanders' success!"

Quinn also started his coaching career in Williamsburg, Virginia at William & Mary University.

"Stacey and I … We know where we are, we know who you are and we know what this franchise meant to you and what it will take to get it back to where it deserves to be," Quinn said.