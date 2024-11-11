Commanders' Brian Robinson blasts fans on X, then deletes post

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is working to smooth things over with fans after posting — and quickly deleting — an expletive-laden message on social media following the team’s recent loss to the Steelers.

Robinson’s now-deleted post on X criticized fans who he says "have no humility" and judge players "from the comfort of their couch."

In the message, Robinson wrote that this lack of humility may be why "some players don’t respect the fans."

The post, made around 8:30 a.m., was deleted about an hour later.

Robinson followed it up with a more measured response, saying he was "extremely positive that nobody wants to win more than I do," along with the hashtag #RaiseHail.

Some fans in the Washington area said they understood Robinson’s frustration but felt he may have overstepped by sharing his thoughts so publicly.

Centerville resident AJ Tobahz said, "When you’re a professional athlete, you should probably keep those things to yourself."

Herndon resident Brian Barnes shared a similar sentiment.

"I don’t think anybody should tweet stuff like that," he said. "I wish we had better civil discourse in all aspects of our country and society. I'm just hopeful that folks give him a little grace and mercy."

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 17: Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 17, 2023 in Denver, Color Expand

Robinson, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury in recent weeks, has been one of the team’s most reliable players this season, leading the Commanders in rushing yards.

"This game getting here this week can’t get here quick enough," Head Coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday. "Every once in a while that short week is not such a bad thing."

Quinn noted that the team will be back on the road Wednesday, heading to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Thursday night.

FOX 5 reached out to the Washington Commanders for comment on Robinson’s post, but no response was available at the time of this report.