Comedian Amy Schumer joins call for full disclosure in probe into Washington football sexual harassment

Sunday afternoon, when the Washington Football Team was on the eve of sparking the 2020 campaign with a win over Philadelphia, at least one celebrity reminded the franchise of a much larger problem looming over the organization.

Comedian Amy Schumer said via Twitter that she is joining with the "Times Up Now Foundation" in “demanding that they release former employees from” non-disclosure agreements so that they can “share their experiences with assault and harassment.”

The Washington Football Team’s turbulent offseason included accusations from dozens of cheerleaders, who detailed sexual harassment and abuse within the organization. Some of these accusations were leveled at owner Dan Snyder.

According to the most recent Washington Post report, Snyder has indicated that he will release current and former employees from NDAs for the “sole purpose of” cooperating with a law firm looking into the paper’s findings.

Times Up Now has issued a statement regarding the matter.

More than 50 former employees – both women and men – have spoken out against the abuse and harassment they witnessed or endured at the Washington Football Team:

But the full extent of the toxic culture at the team remains unseen because their current and former employees are restricted by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), which prevent them from speaking to anyone openly – even their families – without fear of retribution or legal action.

This is not the kind of team or league we want to cheer for. Let's use our voices to tell the leadership of the Washington Football Team to scrap these NDAs, let employees come forward, and allow the truth about what happened to come out.

