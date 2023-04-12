College Park mayoral candidates set to face off in first debate

The City of College Park is getting ready to pick its new mayor.

Four candidates will take the debate stage in the Council Chambers of City Hall Wednesday night in hopes of getting their message to voters.

The debate will start at 7:30 p.m. It will be streamed on the College Park Government website.

A second debate is planned for this Saturday. The four candidates, Bryand Haddad, Dr. Fazlul Kabir, Catherine Hope Kennedy, and interim mayor Denise C. Mitchell, are looking to replace Patrick Wojahn — who was formally indicted on child porn charges in early March.