Expand / Collapse search

College Park mayoral candidates set to face off in first debate

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
College Park
FOX 5 DC

College Park mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography

The mayor of College Park was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography Thursday morning, according to officials. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the details on the case.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The City of College Park is getting ready to pick its new mayor. 

Four candidates will take the debate stage in the Council Chambers of City Hall Wednesday night in hopes of getting their message to voters. 

The debate will start at 7:30 p.m. It will be streamed on the College Park Government website

Featured

Who will become College Park's next mayor?
article

Who will become College Park's next mayor?

Who will become College Park's next mayor? 

A second debate is planned for this Saturday. The four candidates, Bryand Haddad, Dr. Fazlul Kabir, Catherine Hope Kennedy, and interim mayor Denise C. Mitchell, are looking to replace Patrick Wojahn — who was formally indicted on child porn charges in early March. 