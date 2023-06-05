Coastal flooding brings water onto Annapolis streets

Coastal flooding brought water onto the streets in the low-lying areas of Annapolis Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning from 7:21 a.m. Monday until 11 a.m.

Images from the Annapolis area show vehicles and buildings in the City Dock area with water surrounding them.

NWS says to be especially cautious in the flooding area and advises moving inland away from the high water. They say do not stay anywhere near the coast when water begins rising.

The waters are expected to recede as the day continues.