Coach FoFo training the next generation of USA’s elite soccer players, while prioritizing education

A former Togo national soccer team player is bringing the Beautiful Game to the youth of Maryland – but he’s also trying to make sure they have a strong foundation in their education.

Agbegnigan Amouzou, known as Coach FoFo, leads the coaching staff for the non-profit Elite Soccer Youth Development Academy.

Coach FoFo grew up in Togo, playing professionally there. He represented Togo in the 1986 World Cup, before moving to the U.S. in the 1990s.

After four years of coaching soccer at High Point High School in Beltsville, he started EYSDA.

Coach FoFo says his biggest challenge for the more than 600 players in EYSDA is not training them in soccer, but convincing them to do well in school.

