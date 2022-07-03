Clouds clear out of DC region Sunday morning; Sunny, dry conditions for Sunday afternoon and Fourth of July

Sunday will start off cloudy across the D.C. area, but don't fret the sun will come back out, setting up a nice afternoon for Fourth of July celebrations.

The clouds will hang around the region throughout the morning hours bringing the chance for scattered rain showers. Those clouds and showers are expected to clear out of the area by midday, and the sun will be out for the remainder of the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in upper 80s Sunday, but the area will get some relief from the high humidity making it nice afternoon to get outside for any cookouts or firework displays.

The high heat and humidity return to the area Monday with temperatures expected to near 90 degrees. It will, however, be a sunny and dry day for anyone celebrating the Fourth of July outside.

The area will experience major weather changes next week as a frontal system moves in. That paired with the high heat will create several chances for rain and thunderstorms everyday next week starting with Tuesday.