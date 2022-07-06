Cleanup in Bowie continues after tornado damages homes, brings down trees and power lines

Large tree branches, power lines and other debris littered the roadways in Bowie Wednesday morning one day after a tornado struck the area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The tornado was observed around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as severe weather moved across the region. The tornado struck shortly after a Tornado Warning was issued in Prince George's County.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said the tornado was a confirmed EF-1 with maximum winds of 90 miles per hour.

"We are so grateful that this was not any worse than it is," said Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. "It could have been so much worse when you see these large trees that have come down. This is just amazing."

Alnwick said residents can expect tree and utility crews to remain in the area throughout the day. Power outages could linger into later in the day as well.