City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City

City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City.

"Unfortunately, the neighborhood has gotten too unsafe for our staff, our performing artists and our patrons," said City Winery CEO and chairman Michael Dorf in a statement to FOX 5. "We really love the Market, but Ivy City has sadly not improved as promised by our landlord."

Dorf says City Winery is "actively looking for a new D.C. location to relocate."

Until then, a number of musicians shared on Twitter that their bookings at City Winery D.C. in the new year were canceled due to the venue closing on Jan. 1.