Cinco de Mayo celebrations and other things to do in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Cinco de Mayo brings a weekend filled with festivals and things to do in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

This three-day street market is kicking off Cinco de Mayo in a very eventful way. Guests will be able to enjoy a farmer's market, pet costume contest, and hands-on workshops. Learn more about the event here.

The neighborhood porchfest is back for a special spring edition. The Adams Morgan Spring PorchFest will include roughly 80 bands and showcase some of D.C.’s local musical talent, with sounds from almost every musical genre, including classic rock, funk, go-go, rap, reggae, blue grass, classical, and pop. Click here to take a look at the map and event details.

If you like tacos and music, then this is the perfect event for you. Enjoy this celebration of the flavors of Mexico, through different food vendors and live music performances throughout the day. More information here.

Enjoy this two-day event filled with arcade games, food vendors, performances, and retail vendors. This free family-friendly festival will be a journey across the globe and an amazing way to experience diverse cultures. Take a look at the line-up here.

Grab the family and get ready for a day of free activities. The 10th Anniversary of the Anacostia River Festival is celebrating history, culture, and most importantly, community. Click here to learn how you can attend.

Enjoy a free jam packed fiesta at Shipgarten’s Cinco de Mayo Festival this weekend. The festival will include salsa-dancing, outdoor games, and giveaways. This event is kids and dog friendly. Learn more about the event here.

The D.C. Boat Show is taking over the National Harbor for a three-day event this weekend. The event will be kicking off the boating season and will feature sailboats, powerboats, new and quality pre-owned vessels, ranging from paddleboards to 70 ft yachts. Grab your tickets here.

The 12th Annual Running of the Chihuahuas at The Wharf is bringing the dogs out for a day of fun. This free event will feature a pet parade, a costume contest, and so much more. Grab your furever friend and enjoy this day pawty. Learn more about the event here.

This Friday kicks off ‘First Friday’ for Fairfax and Manassas. Attendees can enjoy restaurant deals, live music, and family-friendly fun. Click here to see the road map for the event.