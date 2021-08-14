Child rushed to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being found in a Six Flags pool
LARGO, Md. - A young boy was rushed to a local hospital on Saturday afternoon after he was found in a pool at Six Flags in Largo.
Crews responded to the scene around 4:41 p.m. before administering CPR and taking him to the hospital.
Officials have not indicated what condition the boy was found in – nor have they said what may have precipitated the incident.
The boy has not been identified. Fire officials only indicated that he is "under 10 years old.
Six Flags provided a statement to FOX 5:
The safety of our guests is always our highest priority. Earlier today, our certified lifeguards and First Aid team assisted a guest in the waterpark who was showing signs of distress. The guest was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
