Child rushed to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being found in a Six Flags pool

A young boy was rushed to a local hospital on Saturday afternoon after he was found in a pool at Six Flags in Largo.

Crews responded to the scene around 4:41 p.m. before administering CPR and taking him to the hospital.

Officials have not indicated what condition the boy was found in – nor have they said what may have precipitated the incident.

The boy has not been identified. Fire officials only indicated that he is "under 10 years old.

Six Flags provided a statement to FOX 5:

The safety of our guests is always our highest priority. Earlier today, our certified lifeguards and First Aid team assisted a guest in the waterpark who was showing signs of distress. The guest was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

