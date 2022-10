Fairfax County police are searching for two juveniles who they say assaulted another child at a park in Alexandria.

Authorities said the altercation happened just after 7 p.m. at Landing Park near the 8400 block of Orinda Court.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

